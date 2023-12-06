TTD Annaprasadam of top quality, says Bhumana, decries false campaign

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said the TTD topped the religious institutions, which provide high-quality Annaprasadam to lakhs of devotees from all over the world.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the TTD Chairman deplored the false propaganda on social media that some devotees staged a protest recently at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex against the ‘poor quality’ of food.

He said around 15 persons in the dining hall amongst 700 other pilgrims had pointed out the quality of food. Though the TTD will never compromise on the quality of food, these persons, who complained about the quality of food, tried to intimidate others, which is absolutely wrong at a pilgrim centre, he said.

Generally, food habits of people are divergent, but in pilgrim centres, devotees need to observe patience, he felt. Bhumana, however, added that the TTD is always prepared to set right the lapses, if any.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed his ire at the TTD for supplying poor quality food to pilgrims. He felt that the protest by the pilgrims against the substandard food in Srivari Annaprasadam had reflected the corruption on Tirumala Hills.

“The pilgrims of Tirumala consider Annaprasadam as the blessing of Lord Venkateswara. But, the TTD is least worried about its quality,” he observed. Lokesh is confident that though these corrupt people are safeguarded by the ruling YSRC, they will certainly be punished by the Almighty.

