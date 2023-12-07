Amaravati: Writ filed against GO 2283 with mala fide intentions, says AG

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Mala fide intentions of Amaravati farmers are clear with their writ petition challenging the GO 2283 issued by the government for setting up government camp offices in Visakhapatnam for overseeing the development of North Andhra districts as per the recommendations of the IAS officers committee,” Advocate General S Sriram said, in his submission before the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi managing trustee G Tirupati Rao, capital region farmers M Srinivasa Rao and V Manoharam filed the writ petition in the court seeking interim stay on GO 2283. Objecting to the same, the AG questioned the maintainability of the petition.

He said the manner in which they had filed the writ petition was nothing but forum shopping (to see the case comes before the judge they want). “Only those who lack morals and ethics resort to such methods,” he observed.

Sriram said the petitioners had mentioned that shifting of government offices is linked to capital issue, stating that such measure is against the verdict of three-member division bench of the High Court.

“Had they not have any mala fide intentions, they would have filed PIL, but filing a writ shows their real intentions,” the AG argued.

Asserting that it was done intentionally, the AG said the petitioners in the past had resorted to similar forum shopping in case of house sites for the poor. He argued that the capital city issue is not just related to these petitioners alone. Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda adjourned the case hearing to Friday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: “Mala fide intentions of Amaravati farmers are clear with their writ petition challenging the GO 2283 issued by the government for setting up government camp offices in Visakhapatnam for overseeing the development of North Andhra districts as per the recommendations of the IAS officers committee,” Advocate General S Sriram said, in his submission before the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi managing trustee G Tirupati Rao, capital region farmers M Srinivasa Rao and V Manoharam filed the writ petition in the court seeking interim stay on GO 2283. Objecting to the same, the AG questioned the maintainability of the petition. He said the manner in which they had filed the writ petition was nothing but forum shopping (to see the case comes before the judge they want). “Only those who lack morals and ethics resort to such methods,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sriram said the petitioners had mentioned that shifting of government offices is linked to capital issue, stating that such measure is against the verdict of three-member division bench of the High Court. “Had they not have any mala fide intentions, they would have filed PIL, but filing a writ shows their real intentions,” the AG argued. Asserting that it was done intentionally, the AG said the petitioners in the past had resorted to similar forum shopping in case of house sites for the poor. He argued that the capital city issue is not just related to these petitioners alone. Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda adjourned the case hearing to Friday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp