CM Jagan lays foundation stone for Durga temple development works atop Indrakeeladri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for various development works under the master plan of the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, on Thursday.

The master plan is aimed at providing more facilities for the visiting devotees to one of the most popular pilgrimage places in Andhra Pradesh.

According to temple officials, Kanaka Durga temple will be developed according to the master development plan at an estimated cost of Rs 216 crore. Under the master plan, a spacious Nitya Annadanam complex will be coming up near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, along with a multi-storey parking complex with a capacity to facilitate 500 cars.

Additionally, there will be a permanent queue line complex with an elevated approach from the entrance near Kanaka Durga Nagar, south additional queue lines, and a new tonsuring hall.

The renovation of the present goshala to a multi-purpose complex will also be done, followed by rockfall mitigation and hill strengthening works atop Indrakeeladri and downhill as well as other development works.

The CM arrived at the temple around 9 am and participated in the ceremony arranged near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. He along with Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Home Minister Taneti Vanita, and AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma inaugurated various development works completed such as the renovation of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple and other works.

Later, Jagan had the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple authorities welcomed him with all traditional honours and accompanied him to the darshanam of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga.

Speaking to TNIE, minister Kottu Satyanarayana said the new and repair works would be carried out without causing any inconvenience to the devotees. He further said funds allotted by the state government in the past and additional funds from the Endowments Department will be used for this purpose.

"Necessary instructions were given to officials concerned to start the works as early as possible without causing inconvenience to the public," said Satyanarayana.

