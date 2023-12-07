Cyclone aftermath: 'Be humane in aiding victims', Andhra CM tells officials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Instructing officials to step up efforts to restore normalcy in the cyclone-hit regions in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged them to be empathetic towards the victims.

Reviewing the relief works after Cyclone Michaung weakened, Jagan directed Collectors of the affected districts to extend Rs 10,000 each to people whose houses were damaged due to the storm. “Put yourselves in their shoes and work on their needs. Even if it is a few rupees more than the decided amount, victims should receive proper assistance,” he said.

Directing the officials to assist people returning to their homes from the camps, he added that there should be no lapse in distribution of ration.

Pointing out that Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) for assisting farmers have been sent to Rythu Bharosa Kendras, he said, “Our government stands by the farmers. From crop protection, purchase of stained and discoloured grains to the supply of seeds on 80 per cent subsidy, everything has to be provided to the farmers.”

Further, he asked the official machinery to focus on restoring power supply, repairing roads in cyclone-affected areas and ensuring sanitation to prevent spread of diseases.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh for the bereaved family of the constable who died in line of duty in Kadapa on Tuesday. He assured government employees, including volunteers and village/ward secretariat staff, of complete support in difficult times.

Home Minister T Vanita, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief secretaries G Sai Prasad (revenue and disaster management), Y Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD), K Vijayanand (energy), MT Krishna Babu (health), Principal Secretary (home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Civil Supplies commissioner H Arunkumar, Panchayat Raj commissioner A Suryakumari and others were present.

Jagan failed to mitigate cyclone loss: Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy miserably failed in taking preventive measures to combat Cyclone Michaung. Though standing crops were badly damaged in lakhs of acres due to the cyclone, Jagan did not come out of his Tadepalli Palace, he said.

Despite having enough time for almost a week to take measures to mitigate the cyclone loss before it hit the State, Jagan failed to ensure that the official machinery fully geared up to face it. Jagan washed off his hands by simply conducting a routine review meeting, Yanamala said.

“Neither the Minister for Agriculture nor the Minister for Irrigation is worried about the problems being faced by the farmers due to the cyclonic storm,” he observed.

