Decide on Hayagreeva land soon: Andhra Pradesh HC to govt

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday made it clear that the State government should take a decision with regard to cancellation of 12.51 acres allotted to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers at Yendada village in Visakhapatnam district. An interim order to this effect was issued.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jana Sena Party corporator PVLN Murthy and TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao seeking the court directions to the government to cancel the land allotted to Hayagreeva Farms, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, questioned the government for entrusting the District Collector to take a decision.

It sought to know the government’s difficulty in taking a decision on the issue. The court made it clear that Principal Secretary (Revenue) should take a decision this regard.

Hayagreeva Farms were directed not to entrust any rights on the constructions to a third party, and said any further constructions would only be at the firm’s own risk. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to February 1.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocates KS Murthy and T Venugopal said ignoring the purpose of the land allotted to it, Hayagreeva Farms had transferred it to private persons.

They argued that such transactions only show that it is a real estate business and said despite the District Collector’s recommendation that the land allocation could be cancelled, no action was forthcoming from the government.

Ten out of 12.5 acres of land was allotted to the orphanage and old age home and in the rest of the land, a house for the aged had to be constructed. However, they argued that the land was developed as plots and being sold.

N Ashwin Kumar, arguing the case for Hayagreeva Farms, said a PIL on the same was heard earlier by a single judge, and later the division bench too upheld the single judge’s order.

The market value for the allotted land was paid and explanation was given to the showcause notice of Collector, he said.

