Michaung ravages several crops in Andhra's Prakasam district

Minister Audimulapu Suresh, along with the district special officer PS Pradyumna, conducted a review meeting on the cyclone rehabilitation and relief arrangements. 

Banana plantation damaged due to cyclone Michaung at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Crops in 22,752 hectares was reportedly affected in Prakasam district due to the heavy rains induced by Cyclone Michaung. As per preliminary estimations, horticulture crops in 2,580 hectares was also damaged as it was under a sheet of water for more than three days. 

“It has been observed that chilli crop has been severely affected,” district horticulture officer Y Gopi Chand told TNIE on Wednesday. 

“Tobacco crop was damaged in an extent of 9,780 hectares, followed by bengal gram in 4,699 hectares, paddy in 3,664 hectares and black gram in 2,398 hectares,” regional joint director (agriculture) S Srinivasa Rao explained.

The minister also inspected ravaged fields in Tripurantakam and Naguluppalapadu mandals along with district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar. They enquired about the damages suffered by the farmers and promised to extend maximum support. 

District special officer Pradyumna, collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Mallika Garg visited various rehabilitation centres and inspected the services provided there to the public. Around 900 people living in low-lying areas were shifted to 46 relief centres.

On the other hand, 758 electric poles were uprooted. As many as 67 sub-stations were got affected, resulting in a total loss of `87 lakh to APCPDCL- Ongole circle.

