Pawan-Naidu's meeting in Hyderabad assumes significance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Though what exactly transpired between the duo is not known, sources say they might have discussed finalisation of the joint manifesto, seat sharing and also the steps to counter the irregularities in the electoral rolls in AP.

Both the leaders, who met last on November 4, decided to meet frequently to discuss the issues related to the elections in AP, besides taking up different programmes jointly to expose the anti-people policies of the YSRC government.

Sources in the TDP opined that Naidu and Pawan Kalyan might have exchanged views on exposing the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts, besides highlighting the ‘corruption’ of the ruling YSRC leaders.

Similarly, they might have also discussed the seat sharing for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“As the elections are not too far, it will be better for both the parties to get a clarity on the seats so as to give an assurance to ticket aspirants,” sources felt.

In fact, TDP and JSP leaders had already discussed the issues related to the combined manifesto at the coordination meetings conducted at the district and State levels.

Accordingly, the issues suggested by the JSP were already incorporated in the joint manifesto, along with the six promises already made by the TDP at Mahanadu held in May this year.

However, with more or less four months remaining for the elections in the State, the leadership of both the parties have decided to expedite the process for preparation of the full-fledged manifesto at the earliest to go to people.

After the arrest of Naidu in the APSSDC case, Pawan Kalyan announced that his party would sail with the TDP in the coming elections.

Pawan to address public today

VIZAG: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting at the ASR College ground in MVP Colony at 4.15 pm on Thursday. Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tata Rao on Wednesday said noted contractor Sundarapu Venkata Satish Kumar and other leaders will join the JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan before the public meeting. On Friday, he will hold a strategy meeting with constituency incharges of Visakhapatnam district

