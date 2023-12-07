Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three national-level co-ops set up for agri products: Shah tells YSRC MP

They are National Cooperative Exports Limited, National Cooperative Organics Limited and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Seeds

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote agriculture products, organic crops and seeds on a large scale, three multi-state cooperative societies have been set up at the national level, Union Minister for Home and Co-operation Amit Shah said, in a written reply to a query posed by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

They are National Cooperative Exports Limited, National Cooperative Organics Limited and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited. All the three have been registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, he said. 

Elaborating on the multi-state cooperative societies, Amit Shah said the government has set up a new apex multi-state cooperative seed society Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) as an umbrella organisation for quality seed cultivation, production and distribution under a single brand. BBSSL has received 8,200 PACS/ cooperative societies applications from 27 States/ UTs for membership so far.

The new apex multi-state cooperative organic society National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) is an umbrella organisation to produce, distribute and market certified and authentic organic products. NCOL has received 2,475 PACS/cooperative societies applications from 24 States/UTs for membership so far. Six organic products have already been launched by NCOL.

National Cooperative Export Limited was established as an umbrella organisation to give a thrust to exports from the cooperative sector. NCEL has received 2,625 PACS/ cooperative societies  applications from 22 States/UTs for membership so far.

Till date, NCEL has got permission to export 14.92 LMT rice to 16 countries and 50,000 MT sugar to two countries.

