YSRC MP Mithun, 16 others acquitted in 2015 slapping case

A criminal case under Sections 323, 353 and 448 of IPC was registered against Mithun Reddy for allegedly slapping a station manager of Air India at Tirupati airport.

Published: 07th December 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special court for people’s representatives in Vijayawada on Wednesday acquitted YSRC MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, and 16 other party leaders, including MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and B Madhusudan Reddy, in a case filed against them way back in 2015. 

A criminal case under Sections 323, 353 and 448 of IPC was registered against Mithun Reddy for allegedly slapping a station manager of Air India at Tirupati airport. Yerpedu police included the names of Bhaskar Reddy and other party leaders in the case.

According to the FIR, Mithun Reddy went to the cabin of Rajasekhar, Air India station manager at Tirupati airport, and picked an argument with him regarding boarding passes for his relatives for a flight, and allegedly slapped him. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the station manager, Yerpedu police registered a case against Mithun Reddy. 

