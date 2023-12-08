Amaravati farmers’ plea maintainable: Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday made it clear that the petition filed by Amaravati Rajadhani Samikarana Rythu Samakhya and Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi seeking court directions to the government and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for payment of annuity to the farmers, who gave their lands for capital, is maintainable.

However, it directed the petitioners to submit the details of the members of both societies and pay court fee in the name of each member within 10 days. The case hearing was adjourned. Recently, Amaravati Rajadhani Samikarana Rythu Samakhya joint secretary K Rajasekhara Reddy and Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi joint secretary K Rama Rao filed a petition for annuity payment. They demanded 24% interest for the delay in payment of annuity payment.

They urged the court to direct the officials responsible to pay compensation to the members of the society.

However, the APCRDA counsel questioned the maintainability of the petition filed by Amaravati farmers and the judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to make his argument. After hearing the arguments, the verdict on maintainability of the petition was reserved, and orders on maintainability were issued on Thursday.

