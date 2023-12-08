Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘AP didn’t utilise funds for control of narcotics’

The Centre allocated Rs 52 crore supporting the State under the Assistance to States and UTs for Modernisation of Police scheme for getting laboratory equipment and forensic sciences.

Published: 08th December 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that the government of Andhra Pradesh has failed to utilise the funds allocated for the modernisation of equipment under the ‘assistance to States for narcotics control’ scheme.

Replying to a question posed by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday pertaining to the funds allocated to AP under the ‘assistance to States for narcotics control’ scheme, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied that no budget was allocated to the State from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The Centre allocated Rs 52 crore supporting the State under the Assistance to States and UTs for Modernisation of Police scheme for getting laboratory equipment and forensic sciences.The ministry also said Rs 42.35 crore was released under the sub-scheme of assistance for setting up/upgradation of forensic science labs in the State in 2018-19.

