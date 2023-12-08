AP HC permits shifting of LG Polymers plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted permission to the management of LG Polymers to relocate its plant from Visakhapatnam to Sri City in the erstwhile combined Chittoor district. The court, however, stated that the management should take permission from the authorities concerned to relocate the plant.

The court gave this order in a supplementary petition filed by the LG Polymers management to relocate its plant to Sri City. The court had taken up suo motu cognisance of the styrene gas leak at the plant on May 7, 2020, in which several people were killed. Simultaneously, petitions were filed seeking a CBI probe into the incident and provision of better medical care to the affected.

While the original petitions were being heard, the LG Polymers management represented by its deputy manager (legal) P Arunkumar filed the supplementary petition.Earlier, senior counsel S Ravi argued that the Supreme Court and NGT have not objected to the relocation of the plant to Sri City.

