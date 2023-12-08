Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP HC permits shifting of LG Polymers plant

The court gave this order in a supplementary petition filed by the LG Polymers management to relocate its plant to Sri City.

Published: 08th December 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted permission to the management of  LG Polymers to relocate its plant from Visakhapatnam to Sri City in the erstwhile combined Chittoor district. The court, however, stated that the management should take permission from the authorities concerned to relocate the plant.

The court gave this order in a supplementary petition filed by the LG Polymers management to relocate its plant to Sri City. The court had taken up suo motu cognisance of the styrene gas leak at the plant on May 7, 2020, in which several people were killed. Simultaneously, petitions were filed seeking a CBI probe into the incident and provision of better medical care to the affected.

While the original petitions were being heard, the LG Polymers management represented by its deputy manager (legal) P Arunkumar filed the supplementary petition.Earlier, senior counsel S Ravi argued that the Supreme Court and NGT have not objected to the relocation of the plant to Sri City.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp