Bodies of duo who drowned in Luvva Gedda recovered

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after three people were washed away while crossing the Luvva Gedda at Beethapadu village in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, two bodies were recovered on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Gemmala Lakshmi (52) and Gemmala Kumar (25).

Search is on for Miriyala Kamala (40).During an inspection of the site where the incident occurred, Paderu ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Authority) project officer V Abishek said families of the deceased will receive ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each per the district collector’s directives.

Expressing regret over the incident, the officials said rescue teams from Vijayawada were involved in tracing Kamala. Stating that another person had lost his life in a rain-related incident in Pedabayalu mandal, Abishek said Rs 1 lakh will be extended to the family.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after three people were washed away while crossing the Luvva Gedda at Beethapadu village in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, two bodies were recovered on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Gemmala Lakshmi (52) and Gemmala Kumar (25). Search is on for Miriyala Kamala (40).During an inspection of the site where the incident occurred, Paderu ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Authority) project officer V Abishek said families of the deceased will receive ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each per the district collector’s directives. Expressing regret over the incident, the officials said rescue teams from Vijayawada were involved in tracing Kamala. Stating that another person had lost his life in a rain-related incident in Pedabayalu mandal, Abishek said Rs 1 lakh will be extended to the family.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp