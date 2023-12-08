Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Michaung: Torrential rains leave granite industry bruised in Prakasam

Water stagnation at the granite quarries, lack of transportation and power disruptions has hampered the production for the past four days.

Published: 08th December 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Michaung

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung has paralysed the granite mining and affiliated industries at Chimakurthy and Gundlapalli Growth Centre, along with Martur and Ballikurava areas of Prakasam district.

Water stagnation at the granite quarries, lack of transportation and power disruptions has hampered the production for the past four days. Authorities estimated that the district has faced a total loss of over Rs 100 crore in the past four days due to the interruption in the granite production, processing and transport operations.

Speaking to TNIE, Gundlapalli Industrial Growth Centre (GIGC) member V Bhaktavatsalam said, “After Covid-19 pandemic, the granite industry in the district has been facing its worst phase. Now, the cyclone has made the situation even worse. There is a huge demand for the black galaxy granite in foreign market.”

“All the entrepreneurs are eagerly waiting for the government’s helping hand in the form of announced incentives and subsidy of electricity as early as possible”, Chimakurthy and District Galaxy Granite Industrialists Association leader K Sekhar Reddy said.  

The Chimakurthy-Black Galaxy Granite is a unique granite variety and has a potential worldwide demand, especially in China, Taiwan, Egypt, Vietnam, Middle East and other  European countries, besides the domestic market.

For a long time, through the seigniorage fee, the government is earning more than Rs 130 crore average revenue from all the 135 Granite quarry lease holders.But after the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry has been tasting losses as human resources were disturbed due to lockdown spells and following aftermath impacts.

Many of the Chimakurthy-Black Galaxy Granite quarries lease holders have decreased their production due to the increase in freight rates for the shipments which is a result of recession in the China market, further causing a significant decline in the revenues in the present fiscal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam Cyclone Michaung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp