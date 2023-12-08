Education reforms reduced burden on poor parents: YSRC minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra was held in Madakasira Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.YSRC leaders, representing BC, SC, ST and Minority communities, addressed a huge public meeting, highlighting the achievements of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years, and the social empowerment initiatives of Jagan.

Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said the Amma Vodi scheme had reduced the burden of educational expenses of the underprivileged parents for their children’s schooling. “Our children are now attending school with pride, thanks to the provision of uniform, shoes, bag and tie, besides textbooks and notebooks,” he highlighted.

“Jagan’s commitment to empowering women is evident with the enhanced support being extended to them in welfare schemes, fostering financial self-reliance,” he lauded.Jayaram said the Chief Minister demonstrated unprecedented dedication to the uplift of the downtrodden and the poor, earning admiration as an advocate for inclusivity.

“Regardless of caste, religion, region, or party affiliation, Jagananna’s rule has ushered in inclusive schemes benefiting all deserving people,” he averred.Madakasira MLA M Thippeswamy said Jagan continued the legacy of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, laying equal emphasis on welfare and development.

