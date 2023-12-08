Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education reforms reduced burden on poor parents: YSRC minister

Jayaram said the Chief Minister demonstrated unprecedented dedication to the uplift of the downtrodden and the poor, earning admiration as an advocate for inclusivity.

Published: 08th December 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of people took part in the YSRC’s Bus Yatra at Madakasira I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra was held in Madakasira Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.YSRC leaders, representing BC, SC, ST and Minority communities, addressed a huge public meeting, highlighting the achievements of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years, and the social empowerment initiatives of Jagan.

Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said the Amma Vodi scheme had reduced the burden of educational expenses of the underprivileged parents for their children’s schooling. “Our children are now attending school with pride, thanks to the provision of uniform, shoes, bag and tie, besides textbooks and notebooks,” he highlighted.

“Jagan’s commitment to empowering women is evident with the enhanced support being extended to them in welfare schemes, fostering financial self-reliance,” he lauded.Jayaram said the Chief Minister demonstrated unprecedented dedication to the uplift of the downtrodden and the poor, earning admiration as an advocate for inclusivity.

“Regardless of caste, religion, region, or party affiliation, Jagananna’s rule has ushered in inclusive schemes benefiting all deserving people,” he averred.Madakasira MLA M Thippeswamy said Jagan continued the legacy of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, laying equal emphasis on welfare and development.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education reforms Gummanur Jayaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp