Elect JSP-TDP combine for AP’s future: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday called upon people to elect the JSP-TDP combine for a golden future of the State. Making it clear that the JSP was not a B team, he said they are sailing with the TDP for the golden future of the State. Mentioning that there will be no hidden agenda, Pawan said he along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will decide on the Chief Minister post after the victory.

He said for him people and the State are of utmost important. He exhorted people to vote for stability, development and integrity. “If the YSRC comes to power, the future will be at stake,” he observed.During his entire speech, he devoted most of the time on the TDP-JSP alliance and the future of the State. “The affection and love of people for me should translate into votes in favour of the alliance nominees. There is a need for vote transfer for a strong government,” he asserted.

The JSP chief said he was declaring North Andhra as ‘YSRC Vimukti’ region. Referring to the State capital, he said even 10 years after bifurcation, there is no capital for Andhra Pradesh.YSRC leaders who question him for having no love for North Andhra, in fact did little for its development. Till he brought the issue of Uddanam kidney problem, the YSRC leaders were not aware of it, he claimed. Trying to strike a chord with the people of North Andhra, Pawan Kalyan said the region is known for its rich culture and heritage and he was initiated into film acting in Visakhapatnam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday called upon people to elect the JSP-TDP combine for a golden future of the State. Making it clear that the JSP was not a B team, he said they are sailing with the TDP for the golden future of the State. Mentioning that there will be no hidden agenda, Pawan said he along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will decide on the Chief Minister post after the victory. He said for him people and the State are of utmost important. He exhorted people to vote for stability, development and integrity. “If the YSRC comes to power, the future will be at stake,” he observed.During his entire speech, he devoted most of the time on the TDP-JSP alliance and the future of the State. “The affection and love of people for me should translate into votes in favour of the alliance nominees. There is a need for vote transfer for a strong government,” he asserted. The JSP chief said he was declaring North Andhra as ‘YSRC Vimukti’ region. Referring to the State capital, he said even 10 years after bifurcation, there is no capital for Andhra Pradesh.YSRC leaders who question him for having no love for North Andhra, in fact did little for its development. Till he brought the issue of Uddanam kidney problem, the YSRC leaders were not aware of it, he claimed. Trying to strike a chord with the people of North Andhra, Pawan Kalyan said the region is known for its rich culture and heritage and he was initiated into film acting in Visakhapatnam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp