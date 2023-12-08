Four projects in Machilipatnam finished: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four of the eight projects undertaken as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme have been completed, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in response to a query raised by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry.The MP sought details about the projects taken up under AMRUT in Machilipatnam and the reasons for the delay in executing them.

“The Centre has undertaken two water supply projects, one for sewage and septage management, two projects for drainage and three projects for development of parks in Machilipatnam under the AMRUT scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.Four projects have been completed and works for the remaining four are underway,” the Union minister explained.

He added the State government had cited Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for delay in executing the project.The minister said the five MLD sewage treatment plant, including interceptor drains and septage management for Machilipatnam city, is scheduled to be completed tentatively by July 2024.

Stating that the development of Sidimbhi Agraharam and Bandar Kota Parks have been completed and are operational, Kishore added, “The project envisaged to provide house service connections to supply water, distribution of lines and pumping mains wherever the source is available in Machilipatnam Municipality is likely to be completed by February 2024. Construction of the storm water outfall drainage network in two phases is scheduled to be completed tentatively by July 2024.” Similarly, construction of new filtration plant, was also completed with a cost of nearly Rs 17.69 crore.

