Guntur CGST officials seize cigarettes worth Rs 3.4 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Guntur CGST Commissionerate busted a cigarette smuggling racket and seized Rs 3.4 crore worth cigarettes on Thursday. According to CGST officials, acting on a tip-off, the anti evasion wing intercepted two vehicles, one at Nellore town and the other at Santhamaguluru of Bapatla district.

The officials inspected the vehicles and noticed that the quantity and value of the goods were being suppressed.“Upon meticulous inspection, it was discovered that the intercepted vehicles were carrying a substantial quantity of Indian origin cigarettes. Despite severe ‘Michaung’ cyclonic storm, the first vehicle intercepted at Nellore was found to be transporting 33.3 lakh sticks of cigarettes belonging to brands such as Gold Step Filter, Gold Vimal Filter, and Paris, all packed in various poly bags. Similarly, the second contained 36 lakh sticks of the same brands. The drivers of two vehicles failed to produce the necessary documents, indicating the payment of applicable duties to the government,” said the joint commissioner B Lakshminarayana.The investigation into this matter is on. Guntur CGST Commissionerate has seized about Rs 4.7 crore worth cigarettes in the last three months.

