Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu to tour storm-hit regions on December 8

During his two-day tour, Naidu will visit the cyclone-ravaged regions of Vemuru, Tenali, Bapatla, Parchur, and Pratipadu in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

Published: 08th December 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the cyclone-affected areas separately on Friday to take stock of the damage to the standing crops. While Jagan will tour Tirupati and Bapatla districts, Naidu will visit Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The Chief Minister will inspect the areas that have suffered damage because of the breach to the Swarnamukhi river bund at Bali Reddy Palem in Tirupati district and also interact with cyclone victims. Later, he will head to Maruproluvaripalem and Patanandayapalem in Bapatla district and inspect the damaged paddy crop in Buddham village. After meeting the farmers, he will return to his camp office in Tadepalli. During his two-day tour, Naidu will visit the cyclone-ravaged regions of Vemuru, Tenali, Bapatla, Parchur, and Pratipadu in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

According to his itinerary, the former chief minister will visit Nandivelugu and Amruthalur villages of Tenali mandal in Guntur district on Friday. He will interact with farmers of Uttar Palem village in Nagaram mandal and Pathanandayapalem in Karlapalem mandal and stay in Bapatla for the night. This will be Naidu’s first field visit after being released from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

