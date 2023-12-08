Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lalitha hospital neurologist selected as ASAP member

Asian Stroke Advisory Panel will work to reduce the burden of stroke in Asia.

Published: 08th December 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Senior neurologist at Lalitha Hospitals, Guntur, Dr Vijaya was selected as a member of the Asian Stroke Advisory Panel (ASAP) by the Chairman Prof Tsong Chai Lee in their 51 st meeting held at Hong Kong.

The Asian Stroke Advisory Panel is established in 1996 and is dedicated to sharing best practices in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of brain stroke, discussing strategies to raise awareness of stroke in respective countries of Asia. From each country, two active members will be selected as an Asian Stroke Advisory Panel member.

Dr Vijaya is invited as a key opinion leader on stroke from India. Asian Stroke Advisory Panel will work to reduce the burden of stroke in Asia. It will be done by each member in his own country through regional and national public education programmes, Spread Stroke knowledge through continuing medical education programmes by conducting events, meetings, and webinars. 

It conducts collaborative research on issues in the management of stroke, said Dr Vijaya. Dr Vijaya also attended the Asian Pacific Stroke Conference 2023 held in Hong Kong from December 1 to 3.

