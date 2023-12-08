‘Nation owes debt of gratitude to army’: AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauded the valour of the Armed Forces personnel as he took part in a programme to mark Armed Forces Flag Day at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Thursday. He remarked that the personnel showed devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order not only against the external, but also the internal threats and made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty.

Honouring personnel of the Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty, he said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to them.Earlier, Director of Sainik Welfare Brig. V Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retd.) pinned the Armed Forces Flag to the Governor and collected contribution for the Flag Day fund. The Governor felicitated and presented mementoes to gallantry award winners Air Vice Marshal J Rajendra (Athi Visisht Seva Medal), Brigadier CSS Prakash, (Visisht Seva Medal), Sepoy Gorla Surendra (Sena Medal).

The Governor also felicitated and presented cash award to Veer Nari Pitta Srilakshmi wife of late Havaldar Pitta Srinivas, Veer Mata Sirigi Subbamma, mother of late Lance Naik Surendra, Veer Mata Purama Mangamma, mother of late Naik Purama Goparaju, Sepoy Seelam Koti Reddy, who was injured in military operation, and Lance Naik Billakanti Muralidhar Gupta, Sergeant NVR Mohan Rao, Petty Officer Andrew Thomson, Sepoy P Pattabhirami Reddy, who were disabled while in action.

Governor Nazeer disbursed tricycles, sponsored by the ONGC under the CSR programme, to several disabled ex-servicemen. He also felicitated NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, and Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers Surg.Lt.Cdr. K Kalyana Veena (Retd.), Captain P Satya Prasad (Retd.), KVS Prasada Rao and P Ramesh, with mementoes for collecting the highest donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.Minister for Home and Sainik Welfare Taneti Vanitha, principal secretary (home) Harish Kumar Gupta, officers and staff members of Sainik Welfare department and Raj Bhavan were also present.

