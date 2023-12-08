Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Nation owes debt of gratitude to army’: AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Governor Nazeer disbursed tricycles, sponsored by the ONGC under the CSR programme, to several disabled ex-servicemen.

Published: 08th December 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauded the valour of the Armed Forces personnel as he took part in a programme to mark Armed Forces Flag Day at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Thursday. He remarked that the personnel showed devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order  not only against the external, but also the internal threats and made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty.

Honouring personnel of the Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty, he said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to them.Earlier, Director of Sainik Welfare Brig. V Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retd.) pinned the Armed Forces Flag to the Governor and collected contribution for the Flag Day fund. The Governor felicitated and presented mementoes to gallantry award winners Air Vice Marshal J Rajendra (Athi Visisht Seva Medal), Brigadier CSS Prakash, (Visisht Seva Medal), Sepoy Gorla Surendra (Sena Medal).

The Governor also felicitated and presented cash award to Veer Nari Pitta Srilakshmi wife of late Havaldar Pitta Srinivas, Veer Mata Sirigi Subbamma, mother of late Lance Naik Surendra, Veer Mata Purama Mangamma, mother of late Naik Purama Goparaju, Sepoy Seelam Koti Reddy, who was injured in military operation, and Lance Naik Billakanti Muralidhar Gupta, Sergeant NVR Mohan Rao, Petty Officer Andrew Thomson, Sepoy P Pattabhirami Reddy, who were disabled while in action.

Governor Nazeer disbursed tricycles, sponsored by the ONGC under the CSR programme, to several disabled ex-servicemen. He also felicitated NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, and Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers Surg.Lt.Cdr. K Kalyana Veena (Retd.), Captain P Satya Prasad (Retd.), KVS Prasada Rao and P Ramesh, with mementoes for collecting the highest donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.Minister for Home and Sainik Welfare Taneti Vanitha, principal secretary (home) Harish Kumar Gupta, officers and staff members of Sainik Welfare department and Raj Bhavan were also present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
army S Abdul Nazeer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp