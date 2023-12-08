Three Tirumala students found in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The three students from SV High School, who went missing yesterday were found at Kama Reddy in Nizamabad. It may be noted that the three students identified as Chandrasekhar, Vaibhav Yogeshm, and Sri Vardan, attending school on Wednesday morning were suddenly found missing.

The police reviewed surveillance footage and CCTV cameras and discovered that all the students were seen at Tirupati Seven Hills Bus Station and the Central Bus Terminal in Tirupati. Police formed three teams a case was also registered. Unfortunately, the whereabouts of the students remained unknown.

However, the children were reported to be found in Nizamabad, informed a railway inspector. Two constables along with the children were returning safely to Tirumala, and revealed details to the authorities. According to the children, one child has a neglectful stepmother, another parent is preoccupied with business, with the third enjoys unrestricted freedom.

The children informed that they were upset with their parents and that is why they left the home. The police planned to counsel both their parents and students separately, emphasizing the need for special attention in Tirumala schools.

With this, the Tirumala police issued a memo to all the school authorities to take responsibility of students and warned stringent action would be taken if they failed to do so.

