TTD to organise Karthika Vana Bhojanam at Srinivasa Mangapuram tomorrow

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise the Karthika Vana Bhojanam at Srinivasa Mangapuram on December 9 as part of tradition to observe the fete in the holy Karthika month.The TTD has cancelled Nitya Kalyanotsavam. In the morning, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy and His consorts will be paraded to Parveta Mandapam near Srivari Mettu and thereafter Snapana Tirumanjanam will be observed. After Vana Bhojanam, the Utsava deities will be taken back to the temple in the evening.

Thiruppavai Pravachanam from December 17

As part of holy Dhanurmasa Dharmic programmes, the TTD will organise Thiruppavai Pravachanams at Tirupati in all 216 centres across the country from December 17 to January 14, 2024, under the aegis of Alwar Divya Prabandha project.

The special feature of the programme is that in the place of Suprabhatam, Tiruppavai is observed in all Sri Vaishnava temples during that one month. In Tirupati, Thiruppavai will be recited at Annamacharya Kalamandiram. Andal Sri Goda Devi had observed Dhanurmasa Vratam for prosperity and health of people.

