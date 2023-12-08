Vijayawada airport new terminal building to be ready by June

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of New Integrated Terminal Building and associated works taken up by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Rs 611.80 crore at Vijayawada Airport are expected to be completed by June, 2024.

In a written reply to a question raised by Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed that as on October 31, 2023, the physical progress of the project work is 40% and the probable date of its completion is in June, 2024.

Out of the total sanctioned cost of Rs 611.80 crore for the project, the AAI has spent Rs 224.46 crore as on October 31, 2023.Admitting that the construction of the project is behind schedule, Singh said the delay in the project timeline is attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and unforeseen natural calamities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of New Integrated Terminal Building and associated works taken up by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Rs 611.80 crore at Vijayawada Airport are expected to be completed by June, 2024. In a written reply to a question raised by Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed that as on October 31, 2023, the physical progress of the project work is 40% and the probable date of its completion is in June, 2024. Out of the total sanctioned cost of Rs 611.80 crore for the project, the AAI has spent Rs 224.46 crore as on October 31, 2023.Admitting that the construction of the project is behind schedule, Singh said the delay in the project timeline is attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and unforeseen natural calamities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp