Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada airport new terminal building to be ready by June

Out of the total sanctioned cost of Rs 611.80 crore for the project, the AAI has spent Rs 224.46 crore as on October 31, 2023.

Published: 08th December 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of New Integrated Terminal Building and associated works taken up by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Rs 611.80 crore at Vijayawada Airport are expected to be completed by June, 2024.

In a written reply to a question raised by Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed that as on October 31, 2023, the physical progress of the project work is 40% and the probable date of its completion is in June, 2024.

Out of the total sanctioned cost of Rs 611.80 crore for the project, the AAI has spent Rs 224.46 crore as on October 31, 2023.Admitting that the construction of the project is behind schedule, Singh said the delay in the project timeline is attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and unforeseen natural calamities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp