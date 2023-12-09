Andhra Pradesh Gem & Jewellery Fair organised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Gem and Jewellery Fair-2023 (APGJ) organised at SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Friday.

The fair was jointly organised by the AP Bullion Gold Silver & Diamonds Merchants Association and United Exhibitions, Chennai and will be held on December 10.

The objective of this programme is to encourage people from the jewellery trade in the south region, to interact and encourage strong business relationships.State President Kapalavai Vijay Kumar said, “APGJF was planned to bring AP and especially Vijayawada into the spotlight.”

