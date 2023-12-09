AP govt yet to identify land for SCoR HQ: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed that the AP State government is yet to identify 52.2 acres of land at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam and hand over it to Railways for setting up the headquarters of South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone.

In a written reply to the question raised by TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar, the minister said the land is yet to be handed over to the Railways to take up the zonal office construction.

