Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt yet to identify land for SCoR HQ: Centre

In a written reply to the question raised by TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar, the minister said the land is yet to be handed over to the Railways to take up the zonal office construction.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed that the AP State government is yet to identify 52.2 acres of land at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam and hand over it to Railways for setting up the headquarters of South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone.

In a written reply to the question raised by TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar, the minister said the land is yet to be handed over to the Railways to take up the zonal office construction.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways minsiter Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp