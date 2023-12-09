AP Public Service Commission releases Group-I notification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Day after releasing a notification to fill 897 Group-II posts, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday, released another notification to fill 81 vacancies (tentative) in various categories under Group-I services.

According to the notification, online applications are invited through the Commission’s website (https://psc.ap.gov.in) from eligible candidates for the posts from January 1 to 21, 2024.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 17, 2024. However, the dates for main examinations are yet to be declared.The breakup of vacancies, the scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions will be available on the Commission’s website.

The commission on Friday released the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Technical Assistant (Geophysics) in AP Ground Water Sub Service, Technical Assistant in AP Mines and Geology Subordinate Service Non-Gazetted, Industrial Promotion Officer in AP Industrial Subordinate Service. The verification of original certificates will be held on December 20, at 10.00 am at the Commission’s office.Notification to fill 196 Assistant Professor posts in govt medical colleges

Meanwhile, the government has issued a notification to fill 196 vacant Assistant Professor positions in Government Medical Colleges. This initiative is being carried out under the guidance of the Director of Medical Education (DME) through a walk-in recruitment process in direct, lateral, and contractual methods. In a release on Friday, Member Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB), M Srinivasa Rao, highlighted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given special instructions to fill every vacancy in the medical and health department only after obtaining prior approval from the finance department.

Rao explained that out of the 196 positions, 144 vacancies in various specialities will be filled permanently through direct or lateral methods in the government medical colleges. The walk-in recruitment for these positions is scheduled to take place from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm at the office of the Director of Medical Education (DME), located on the premises of the Old Government Hospital in Hanumanpet, Vijayawada, on December 18 and 20.

Furthermore, Rao emphasised that a separate walk-in recruitment programme will be conducted on December 15 at the office of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Hanumanthawaka Junction, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am to 2 pm. This interview aims to fill 26 vacant Assistant Professor positions in various specialities at VIMS.

Candidates are required to personally attend the walk-in recruitment at the designated places on the specified dates. Rao recommended checking the eligibility criteria and other guidelines on their website https://dme.ap.nic.

