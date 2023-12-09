‘Dial 1902 to complain about relief measures’:YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assuring the farmers and people affected by Cyclone Michaung of all possible help, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Any individual, who has been left out from the relief measures, can dial 1902—the helpline number for Jaganannaku Chebudaam—to submit their grievances.”

The Chief Minister visited the cyclone-hit regions in Tirupati and Bapatla districts on Friday and interacted with the victims. He conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Tirupati district and inspected the breaches to the Swarnamukhi River bund. He discussed with district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy about the extent of the damages and loss incurred by the people.

He met farmers who lost their crops due to the breach to the Swarnamukhi River bund and interacted with the affected people in Balireddypalem. Jagan noted that the region recorded 40-60 cm rainfall due to the cyclone.

Stating that the volunteer system has ensured effective delivery of aid to the cyclone-affected victims, he pointed out, “The administration shifted 8,364 affected people to 92 relief camps and provided 25 kg rice, and 1 kg each of red gram, oil and potatoes to them. Power supply, too, was restored in half of the affected areas. Officials are working hard to restore electricity in the remaining regions.”

Further, he asserted that Rs 2,500 will be extended to each of the families whose houses were flooded.He said the volunteers and village secretariat staff would distribute the amount in the next four to five days. Besides assuring the affected farmers of supplying seeds to them at an 80% subsidized cost within a week, Jagan told them that enumeration of crop loss would be completed in a few days and they would be compensated.

He announced that the government has decided to build a high-level bridge across River Swarnamukhi at a cost of Rs 30 crore.Stating that Rs 32 crore has been sanctioned to repair 110 tanks that were damaged due to the cyclone, he said the works will begin soon. Later, Jagan headed to Pathandaypalem in Bapatla district.

“The government has evolved a system to help the victims of natural calamities. Volunteers and village secretariat staff are identifying the cyclone-affected people and displaying the lists at the Secretariats,” he explained. He said names of people not included in the first list will be added after a social audit. He added that people, whose names have not been listed, can contact the officials.

Stating that farmers are getting input subsidy and insurance claims promptly, Jagan said, “Unlike the previous TDP government, we will pay input subsidy before Sankranti.”Further, he said 55 lakh farmers received insurance claims worth Rs 7,800 crore in the last 54 months, while only 34 lakh farmers received insurance worth Rs 3,400 crore during the TDP rule.

Govt decides to build bridge on Swarnamukhi

The Chief Minister announced that the government has decided to build a high-level bridge across River Swarnamukhi with a cost of Rs 30 crore. Stating that Rs 32 crore has been sanctioned to repair 110 tanks that were damaged due to the cyclone, he said works for the same will begin soon

