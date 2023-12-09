Home States Andhra Pradesh

Every citizen should exercise their right to vote, says Guntur Collector

He also urged NGOs to cooperate with the district administration in educating the public on the importance of vote and encourage the youth.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy flagged off an awareness rally here on Friday | EPS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As per the instructions of the election commission, a series of awareness programmes will be held to increase awareness about the Right to Vote in Guntur district, said Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy. He flagged off an awareness rally here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, the rally was held as part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to create awareness among the voters here on Friday.

He said that every citizen should exercise their right to vote.He also urged NGOs to cooperate with the district administration in educating the public on the importance of vote and encourage the youth.

