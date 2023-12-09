Home States Andhra Pradesh

False information: Election commission warns of stern action

CEO issues strict instructions to all District Collectors to ensure no duplicate votes in rolls

Published: 09th December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India , ECI

Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the complaint of the YSRC on duplicate votes, the Election Commission has cautioned that stringent action will be initiated against those enrolling as voters with false information.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena issued an order that while filing Form 6 for fresh enrolment, a declaration has to be signed and given to that effect that his/her name is not included in the electoral rolls of any other constituency and if such statement/declaration is false and which the applicant either knows or believes to be false or does not believe to be true, he/she will be liable to be punished under Section 31 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

Instructions to this effect have been issued to all the District Collectors and District Election Officers. Going through the YSRC complaint with regard to the electors possessing duplicate votes in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring State, and also after the elections in the neighbouring State, some voters may enrol afresh in AP without deregistration, the CEO informed that in all cases of objections on existing electors in the electoral rolls on suspicion of being a duplicate/dead/shifted elector, appropriate course to fill Form 7 through the objector, who is an elector of the constituency or through the concerned Booth Level Agent (BLA) in online mode or submit it to the BLO/ERO/AERO along with proper supporting documents subject to the condition that bulk forms in physical mode will not be accepted.

All such forms filed by any objector should be disposed of expeditiously after inquiry as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the CEO informed the District Election Officers.Further, in order to preclude the potential misuse of related processes and regulations, and to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls, relevant instructions and additional precautions are advised.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Election commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp