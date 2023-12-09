False information: Election commission warns of stern action

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the complaint of the YSRC on duplicate votes, the Election Commission has cautioned that stringent action will be initiated against those enrolling as voters with false information.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena issued an order that while filing Form 6 for fresh enrolment, a declaration has to be signed and given to that effect that his/her name is not included in the electoral rolls of any other constituency and if such statement/declaration is false and which the applicant either knows or believes to be false or does not believe to be true, he/she will be liable to be punished under Section 31 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

Instructions to this effect have been issued to all the District Collectors and District Election Officers. Going through the YSRC complaint with regard to the electors possessing duplicate votes in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring State, and also after the elections in the neighbouring State, some voters may enrol afresh in AP without deregistration, the CEO informed that in all cases of objections on existing electors in the electoral rolls on suspicion of being a duplicate/dead/shifted elector, appropriate course to fill Form 7 through the objector, who is an elector of the constituency or through the concerned Booth Level Agent (BLA) in online mode or submit it to the BLO/ERO/AERO along with proper supporting documents subject to the condition that bulk forms in physical mode will not be accepted.

All such forms filed by any objector should be disposed of expeditiously after inquiry as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the CEO informed the District Election Officers.Further, in order to preclude the potential misuse of related processes and regulations, and to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls, relevant instructions and additional precautions are advised.

