Second crest gate of Gundlakamma Reservoir washed away

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:Second sluice gate of the Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir (KORGR) was washed away on Friday night.

The increased inflows into the reservoir following the incessant rains that lashed the region under the influence of Cyclone Michaung is reported to be the cause of the breach.The reservoir had 2.4 TMC water as against it maximum storage capacity of 3.875 TMC.

It may be recalled that in August-September, 2022, one of the 15 crest gates of the reservoir was washed away following the heavy inflow of floodwater. Since then, the water resources department (civil engineering wing) authorities and staff have been managing the leaks and maintaining the water storage levels of the reservoir.

The State government recently sanctioned Rs 9.40 crore for the re-installation and repair works of all the 15 spillway gates of the project. Tenders were invited for the re-installation/repair works of the spillway gates on Friday.

“As the spillway gates are under maintenance, the second crest gate of the reservoir was washed away due to the increased inflows,” irrigation department EE K Lakshma Reddy told TNIE.

As soon as the gate was washed away, engineering staff informed the higher officials about the breach. “We have alerted the higher authorities. Project-SE Abu thalim rushed to the project site and inspected the damaged crest gate and out-flowing water. Technical staff tried their best to arrange stop-locks at the damaged gate as a temporary solution. The outflow will be stopped within a few hours hopefully,” an engineering officer explained.

