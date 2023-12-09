TDP chief writes to CEO about anomalies in voters’ list

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer against irregularities in the voters list.

In a letter addressed to the CEO, which was released to the media, Naidu stated that the ruling YSRC is resorting to various kinds of irregularities, and the prescribed procedure for enrolment of voters is not followed. The necessary changes in the electoral rolls are not being made as per the Electoral Manual-2023, he alleged.

Though the manual clearly specifies the procedure for deletion of multiple entries, the procedure is not complied with as still there are double or multiple entries of voters in several constituencies.

Another important issue is that deceased voters’ names are still found in the draft electoral rolls and the prescribed action is not followed by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The Rule 6 of the Registration of Electors Rule-1960, which clearly specifies that the rolls shall be arranged according to house numbers, is being breached, he pointed out.

Making an appeal to the CEO to initiate steps to ensure that there is no scope for recurrence of irregularities that occurred in the draft electoral rolls, in the final list, the former Chief Minister wanted the poll panel to issue orders to the EROs and the DEOs to take necessary action within the stipulated time complying with the statutory rules.

