Telangana scene will repeat in Andhra soon, predicts Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said what happened to those who acted with highhandedness in Telangana, will repeat in Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing elections.

“I have been sent to jail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case though I have not committed any mistake in my 45 years of political life. I have really suffered mentally for no fault of mine,” Naidu said.

Alleging that those who are raising their voice against the failures of the YSRC government are being harassed by foisting false cases, he said power should not get into one’s mind. He suggested that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy think about what will be his future in the next three months.

After visiting the cyclone-hit Revendrapadu, Nandivelugu and Amruthalur in the erstwhile undivided Guntur district on Friday, Naidu regretted that majority of farmers in the State did not cultivate any crops due to drought in Kharif, while those who raised crops incurred loss due to cyclone.

Majority of those whose who suffered crop damage are tenant farmers, who spent nearly Rs 40,000 per acre, including Rs 20,000 as lease. “The farmers in the State have suffered heavily due to human error coupled with the natural disaster,” he observed.

Natural disasters are quite common, but in the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Michaung there is human error too, the TDP chief felt, adding that despite prior warning, the State government failed to take concrete measures to mitigate damage. “Not even gunny bags are supplied to farmers. Not even a single rupee has been spent in the past four-and-a-half years on drain repair works. As a result, standing crops got submerged due heavy flow of drain water into the fields,” Naidu reasoned.

Much before the Opposition leaders, the Chief Minister should visit the farmers first to personally know their problems after the cyclone, Naidu felt and claimed that on learning about his Friday visit to the cyclone-affected areas, Jagan went on a tour for namesake. When the cyclone crossed the coast near Bapatla, the Chief Minister was on a tour to Tirupati, he pointed out.

Commenting that Jagan lacks knowledge of agriculture, Naidu referred to the Chief Minister’s ‘failure’ to differentiate between potatoes and onions.Mentioning that the input subsidy per acre was increased to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000 during the TDP regime in 2014, he asked what Jagan has done for the farmers in the last four-and-a-half years. “Did he pay the input subsidy to the affected farmers?” he questioned.“If the government does not respond now, wait for three months. I will take the responsibility to get the compensation paid to you,” Naidu promised.

