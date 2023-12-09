Two CIs suspended for torturing two youngsters in Andhra 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: District range Deputy Inspector General of Police RN Ammireddy suspended two circle inspectors for allegedly torturing two youngsters, one differently-abled and another a Dalit, in separate incidents on Friday.The suspended officers have been identified as Hamid Khan and Nagarjuna Reddy.

Tadipatri I-Town inspector Hamid Khan allegedly thrashed Rama Guravayya, a truck driver, and gave electric shocks on his nose and ears. On November 22, two of Guravayya’s friends came to his house at CPI Colony and invited him to a party. “An argument erupted amongst us when I denied to go to the party. In the melee, I pushed one of my friends, Ranjit Naidu. He fell to the ground and injured his ear,” Guravayya told TNIE.

Later, Naidu lodged a complaint with the local police.Following this, Khan summoned Guravayya to the police station, allegedly slapped him and sent him away.On learning about the incident, Guravayya’s mother took him away to Iduguru village near Tadipatri to avoid escalation of the issue. However, on November 24, around 11.30-12 in the night, Naidu and Khan came to Iduguru and allegedly took the victim to the police station.

Elaborating on the alleged brutality, Guruvayya said, “The CI tied my hands and legs, and thrashed me for nearly 30 minutes. Later, my hands were untied and I was offered water. Just as I thought that the police will let me go, the inspector once again tied me up and gave electric shocks on my nose and ears. I pleaded with them to let me go, but they continued the torture. Later, the inspector took me to the first floor and tied my hands with a rope to the hook for the ceiling fan.”

Recalling the horrific incident, he added, “I felt that my hand would break. I was in so much pain.”

Guravayya said the police let him off only after his mother and other relatives came to the police station. When his relatives and MRPS leaders wanted to lodge a complaint against Naidu, the latter reportedly apologised.

Stating that he met the Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint, Guravayya lamented, “I am not able to work because I am in so much pain.”In another incident, Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy allegedly thrashed a differently-abled man, Mahanandireddy, who works as an animator in DRDA Velugu and hails from Bommalatapalle in Bukkarayasamudram mandal.

The incident came to light after the victim uploaded a video on social media platforms regarding the alleged police brutality before attempting to end his life. Higher police officers immediately responded and took action against the inspector.According to police, Mahanandireddy has been accused of financial irregularities.

In the video, Mahanandireddy claimed that the Circle Inspector thrashed him and demanded Rs 2 lakh so that no case is registered against him pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities. Later, the victim tried to end his life, and is now undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan asked additional SP Vijaybhaskar Reddy to launch an inquiry into both the incidents after they came to light on Thursday.A report was submitted and subsequently the CIs were suspended.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ANANTAPUR: District range Deputy Inspector General of Police RN Ammireddy suspended two circle inspectors for allegedly torturing two youngsters, one differently-abled and another a Dalit, in separate incidents on Friday.The suspended officers have been identified as Hamid Khan and Nagarjuna Reddy. Tadipatri I-Town inspector Hamid Khan allegedly thrashed Rama Guravayya, a truck driver, and gave electric shocks on his nose and ears. On November 22, two of Guravayya’s friends came to his house at CPI Colony and invited him to a party. “An argument erupted amongst us when I denied to go to the party. In the melee, I pushed one of my friends, Ranjit Naidu. He fell to the ground and injured his ear,” Guravayya told TNIE. Later, Naidu lodged a complaint with the local police.Following this, Khan summoned Guravayya to the police station, allegedly slapped him and sent him away.On learning about the incident, Guravayya’s mother took him away to Iduguru village near Tadipatri to avoid escalation of the issue. However, on November 24, around 11.30-12 in the night, Naidu and Khan came to Iduguru and allegedly took the victim to the police station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elaborating on the alleged brutality, Guruvayya said, “The CI tied my hands and legs, and thrashed me for nearly 30 minutes. Later, my hands were untied and I was offered water. Just as I thought that the police will let me go, the inspector once again tied me up and gave electric shocks on my nose and ears. I pleaded with them to let me go, but they continued the torture. Later, the inspector took me to the first floor and tied my hands with a rope to the hook for the ceiling fan.” Recalling the horrific incident, he added, “I felt that my hand would break. I was in so much pain.” Guravayya said the police let him off only after his mother and other relatives came to the police station. When his relatives and MRPS leaders wanted to lodge a complaint against Naidu, the latter reportedly apologised. Stating that he met the Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint, Guravayya lamented, “I am not able to work because I am in so much pain.”In another incident, Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy allegedly thrashed a differently-abled man, Mahanandireddy, who works as an animator in DRDA Velugu and hails from Bommalatapalle in Bukkarayasamudram mandal. The incident came to light after the victim uploaded a video on social media platforms regarding the alleged police brutality before attempting to end his life. Higher police officers immediately responded and took action against the inspector.According to police, Mahanandireddy has been accused of financial irregularities. In the video, Mahanandireddy claimed that the Circle Inspector thrashed him and demanded Rs 2 lakh so that no case is registered against him pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities. Later, the victim tried to end his life, and is now undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan asked additional SP Vijaybhaskar Reddy to launch an inquiry into both the incidents after they came to light on Thursday.A report was submitted and subsequently the CIs were suspended. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp