Andhra: Journalist-turned-farmer receives National Millionaire Farmer Award

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A journalist-turned-farmer bagged the National Millionaire Farmer Award 2023 for his innovative farming methods. The award was presented to Gopina Krishna Prasad (47), a native of Srikakulam, at the ICAR Millionaire Farmers Meet-2023 organised in New Delhi on Friday.

He hails from an agricultural family in Kongaram village in Etcherla mandal. Prasad’s father Rambabu, and elder brother Narendra Kumar had been cultivating 20 acres of land using traditional farming methods for the past three decades. Even though they spent a huge amount of money, the family did not see any profits due to the lack of proper water sources.

In 2015, Prasad stepped in, leaving his journalist job, and started cultivating watermelon, tomato, capsicum and flowers through natural farming and polyhouse technology for the first time in the district.

He succeeded in transforming his rocky land into fertile field by digging a borewell close to his farm.

He also started the cultivation of vegetables, pulses and paddy through natural farming, besides the adoption of mechanisation of farm equipment to meet the scarcity of labour.

Prasad with the support of Amadalavalasa Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists K Bhagyalakshmi, S Neelaveni, S Kirankumar, V Harikumar and B Mounika, was able to reap profits and set an example to other progressive farmers in the State.

Noticing Prasad’s efforts, Bhagyalakshmi, senior scientist and programme coordinator of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, sent a proposal to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), following which Prasad was nominated for the Millionaire Farmer Award 2023 by the ICAR and Krishi Jagran.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasad said, “My father and brother had incurred huge losses in cultivation. I took charge of farming and set up a polyhouse to cultivate capsicum, watermelon, flowers and tomatoes under the guidance of several scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Amadalavalasa in 2015. Now I am cultivating paddy, vegetables, pulses and oil palm through natural farming methods in nearly 20 acres. I am reaping good profits by adopting the best management practices.”

