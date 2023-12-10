Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari lambasts Congress for corrupt practices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari lambasted the Congress for resorting to corruption to get back to power as evidenced by Rs 200 crore unaccounted money seized from Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, she said, “People have understood that the huge amount unearthed in the I-T raids is black money.”

She said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to make the country corruption-free and put it on the path of progress, on the other hand, all non-BJP parties have come together to form an INDIA alliance, but unfortunately, most of those parties are corrupt.

BJP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar described the INDIA alliance as anaconda of corruption. “The BJP is fighting for Viksit Bharat, while the INDIA alliance is looking to make India a Bhrashtachar Bharat,” he said.

He accused the Congress of turning its leaders into ATMs. “The example of Congress corruption is its MP Dheeraj Sahu,” he observed.

