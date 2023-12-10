Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure no cyclone-affected farmer is left out: AP minister

Officials were directed to have the moisture percentage in the paddy tested with the third party and ensure farmers do not lose out on any account.

Published: 10th December 2023 11:45 AM

Damaged paddy crop at Yeleswaram in Kakinada district

Damaged paddy crop at Yeleswaram in Kakinada district. (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuru Venkata Nageswara Rao directed the officials to prepare crop loss estimates ensuring that not a single farmers suffers any losses or is left out.

Taking stock of cyclone relief measures being implemented with officials at Tanuku Municipal Office, on Saturday, the minister said that soon after harvest samples are tested, input subsidy will be decided.

He also asked the officials to adopa a humane approach in dealing with the farmers and cyclone-affected people.

Officials were directed to have the moisture percentage in the paddy tested with the third party and ensure farmers do not lose out on any account.

He wanted the officials to take up disiltation of Yanamaduru Drain on top priority basis.

