Feeling terribly irritated by mudslinging against me, my family: YSRC MLA Balineni

ONGOLE: In an emotional outburst at an audio release programme in Ongole on Saturday, former minister and YSRC MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said if the mudslinging against him, his son and family goes on he will quit politics and lead a normal life.

“Nowadays, I feel irritated with the present day politics. Our family feels irritated with the mudslinging politics and for the past few months, even I have been in a dilemma and introspective of decision to bring my son into politics. Many baseless allegations are thrown at him and I am frustrated,” he said.

Stating that he was satisfied with his political life till now as he won five times as an MLA and worked twice as a minister, he said what else he would want to get in politics.

“I want to continue in politics, only to serve you (people) better in the future. If you (party men) all work unitedly and sincerely for me, then only I will contest in the next elections. Otherwise, I just quit and lead a normal life,” he said.

He questioned the disinterest among the party corporators and cadre in the voter list verification process.

“Can’t you work for me sincerely? Remember, I repeat, If you all do not work unitedly and sincerely for me, I won’t contest in the next elections,” he said and added the he had already informed the matter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former minister said he told Jagan that if he was unable to distribute houses/ house sites to the poor in his constituency he will not contest in the next election and Jagan had assured him that he would definitely do everything to fulfil his promise to the people.

Balineni made it clear that if he is to contest the next elections it will be from Ongole only.

