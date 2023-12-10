Home States Andhra Pradesh

Feeling terribly irritated by mudslinging against me, my family: YSRC MLA Balineni

Stating that he was satisfied with his political life till now as he won five times as an MLA and worked twice as a minister, he said what else he would want to get in politics.

Published: 10th December 2023 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Former minister and YSRC MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In an emotional outburst at an audio release programme in Ongole on Saturday, former minister and YSRC MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said if the mudslinging against him, his son and family goes on he will quit politics and lead a normal life.

“Nowadays, I feel irritated with the present day politics. Our family feels irritated with the mudslinging politics and for the past few months, even I have been in a dilemma and introspective  of decision to bring my son into politics. Many baseless allegations are thrown at him and I am frustrated,” he said.

Stating that he was satisfied with his political life till now as he won five times as an MLA and worked twice as a minister, he said what else he would want to get in politics.

“I want to continue in politics, only to serve you (people) better in the future. If you (party men) all work unitedly and sincerely for me, then only I will contest in the next elections. Otherwise, I just quit and lead a normal life,” he said.

He questioned the disinterest among the party corporators and cadre in the voter list verification process.

“Can’t you work for me sincerely? Remember, I repeat, If you all do not work unitedly and sincerely for me, I won’t contest in the next elections,” he said and added the he had already informed the matter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former minister said he told Jagan that if he was unable to distribute houses/ house sites to the poor in his constituency he will not contest in the next election and Jagan had assured him that he would definitely do everything to fulfil his promise to the people.

Balineni made it clear that if he is to contest the next elections it will be from Ongole only.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA Balineni  Srinivasa Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp