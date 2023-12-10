Kondaveedu Fort to get makeover

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Palnadu district forest department is taking necessary action to revive Kondaveedu Fort, said district forest officer N Ramachandra Rao after conducting a field inspection at Kondaveedu Fort on Saturday. He announced that the east entry arch of the fort would be reconstructed soon.

Additionally, various dilapidated monuments on the hilltop will be reconstructed to develop Kondaveedu as a major historical tourist spot in the State, he added. Forest officials have also launched a one-night-one-day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team-building activities, and yoga.

As part of the adventure package, facilities for archery, rock climbing, rappelling, camping, and trekking were arranged. The fee for the adventure package for adults is Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 for children between 6 and 14 years, officials say.

“The adventure package will provide a great opportunity to tourists to visit Kondaveedu, considering such activities were not available in the erstwhile Guntur district,” the officials opined. They hoped that the initiative will evoke a good response from the public and boost tourism at the fort.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: The Palnadu district forest department is taking necessary action to revive Kondaveedu Fort, said district forest officer N Ramachandra Rao after conducting a field inspection at Kondaveedu Fort on Saturday. He announced that the east entry arch of the fort would be reconstructed soon. Additionally, various dilapidated monuments on the hilltop will be reconstructed to develop Kondaveedu as a major historical tourist spot in the State, he added. Forest officials have also launched a one-night-one-day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping, team-building activities, and yoga. As part of the adventure package, facilities for archery, rock climbing, rappelling, camping, and trekking were arranged. The fee for the adventure package for adults is Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 for children between 6 and 14 years, officials say.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The adventure package will provide a great opportunity to tourists to visit Kondaveedu, considering such activities were not available in the erstwhile Guntur district,” the officials opined. They hoped that the initiative will evoke a good response from the public and boost tourism at the fort. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp