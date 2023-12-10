Naidu blames Andhra CM’s inefficiency for crop loss due to cyclone Michaung

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that farmers incurred huge losses in Cyclone Michaung due to the inefficiency of the YSRC government.

On the second day of his visit to the cyclone-affected areas, Naidu inspected the damaged crops in Parchur Assembly constituency in Bapatla district.

After examining the damaged crop at Cherukuru village, Naidu said no one can prevent a cyclone, but it is the primary responsibility of the State government to mitigate the damage.

“When Cyclone Hudhud hit the State. I stayed in a bus for almost a week to constantly review the situation. Now, who is responsible for the damage of standing crops in a large extent, is it not Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he asked.

Regretting that four farmers ‘committed suicide’ on Friday alone, the TDP chief asked whether Jagan is not responsible for their extreme step.

Accusing Jagan of not having basic knowledge of irrigation, Naidu said, “Since I had built the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jagan is not releasing water from it.”

The YSRC government shamelessly blamed him for the washing away of the second gate of the Gundlakamma project, he said. “Who is responsible for the washing away of the Pulichintala gate and the Annamayya project. How can the Chief Minister who cannot take steps to repair the damaged gates of the irrigation projects with a mere Rs 7 crore, build three capitals?” the TDP chief asked.

Expressing concern that Jagan had raised a whopping Rs 11 lakh crore debts and damaged all the systems, Naidu asserted that the TDP will certainly wage a battle for the safety and security of the people.

“If this government does not respond in another three months, the TDP-Jana Sena combine will come to power. Not individuals but the people and the State should win the elections,” Naidu said, and called upon the people to ponder over it.

“I only do politics but never use any objectionable language and I am ready for any kind of sacrifice and will tell you my plans for the coming five years,” the former chief minister added.

‘Winning chances only criterion for TDP ticket’

Making it clear that the party ticket will be given to those having the capability of winning the election, Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he will not compromise on the interests of the party, and those lagging behind in the party internal surveys will not be given a chance to contest the election.

According to TDP sources, during a meeting with the leaders of the erstwhile combined Prakasam district on Saturday, Naidu clearly stated that underperforming leaders will be kept aside after showing alternatives

