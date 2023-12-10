Home States Andhra Pradesh

UK team performs 15 free paediatric heart surgeries in AP

The Children’s Heart Institute team has performed cardiac surgeries for the past eight years, totalling over 3,500 surgeries and interventions.

Kids who underwent free heart surgeries in Vijayawada I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Hospitals’ Heart & Brain Institute organised its 27th free paediatric cardiac surgical camp in collaboration with Healing Little Hearts, a UK-based team. Conducted from December 4 to 9, the camp showcased the expertise of Dr Serban Stoica, a Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon from University Hospital Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, UK.

During the camp, Dr Stoica, alongside Andhra Hospital’s cardiac surgical team led by Dr Dilip, successfully performed 15 free heart surgeries, addressing complex conditions such as TGA, TOF with absent pulmonary valve, TOF with DORV, Repair of Ebstein’s Anomaly, Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage, FONTAN surgery, Coarctation of the Aorta (COA), Pulmonary Valve Replacement, and other intricate cardiac procedures.

Dr PV Rama Rao, Chief of Children’s Services, addressed the press, highlighting the exceptional success rate of 99%, attributed to the collaborative efforts of the paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgical, and paediatric intensive care teams from Andhra Hospitals and the UK team. The Children’s Heart Institute team has performed cardiac surgeries for the past eight years, totalling over 3,500 surgeries and interventions. Healing Little Hearts, the UK team, has been an integral part of these efforts, contributing over twenty-seven camps.

