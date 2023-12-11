70 people in Andhra Pradesh rescued from drowning in one year

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The beach safety measures implemented in Bapatla have proven to be effective, with over 70 people rescued from drowning in the past year. A recent incident at Suryalanka beach on Sunday highlighted the success of these precautions when two youths, Subhani and Siva from Tenali, were rescued from perilous high tides.

Head Constable M Pothu Raju and marine police personnel Nagarjuna observed the youths struggling in the tide and promptly leapt into action. With the assistance of trained diver Kotaiah, they successfully brought Subhani and Siva back to shore, providing them with necessary first aid.

Suryalanka Beach and Vodarevu are renowned tourist destinations in the former Guntur district, attracting thousands of visitors from across the state annually. The rise of resorts in recent years has further increased footfall, particularly during festive and holiday seasons. Responding to this surge, the Bapatla district administration, in collaboration with the police department, implemented various security measures at the beaches. These include cautionary boards, the deployment of 10 skilled divers, and the establishment of a first aid centre.

Civil and marine police are strategically positioned along the 700-meter stretch from Ramapuram beach to the Vodarevu coastline. With the influx of visitors during the summer, the police have erected instructional boards and made announcements regarding precautionary measures.

To enhance safety, the Bapatla police have introduced Tourist Police who guide and inform tourists about safety instructions. During an address, SP Vakul Jindal urged tourists to remain vigilant and adhere to regulations provided by local officers. He emphasized the importance of avoiding entering the sea in an inebriated state for their safety. The SP also commended the police personnel for their prompt and efficient rescue of the stranded youths, showcasing the commitment to ensuring the safety of beachgoers in Bapatla.

