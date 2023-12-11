Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM to release Rs 7.98 crore under 'Law Nestham' scheme on December 11

Under the scheme, the  government has so far disbursed a financial assistance of Rs 49.51 crore to 6,069 beneficiaries in the last four-and-a-half years.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 7.98 crore into the bank accounts of 2,807 eligible junior advocates (Rs 5,000 as stipend per month for six months) in the State for the period July-December, 2023 under the YSR Law Nestham scheme on Monday by clicking the button.

The government is providing Rs 30,000 to each beneficiary under the Law Nestham scheme. It is providing a stipend of Rs 1.80 lakh to each beneficiary for three years by crediting Rs 60,000 per annum in two instalments to handhold junior advocates, who just started their career, till they settle in their profession. Under the scheme, the government has so far disbursed financial assistance of Rs 49.51 crore to 6,069 beneficiaries in the last four-and-a-half years.

To implement the scheme more effectively and make it more beneficial to junior advocates to meet their needs with a lump sum amount, the government has been crediting the assistance once every six months under the scheme.

To avail of the benefit of the scheme, the eligible junior advocates need to register online at https://ysrlawnestham.ap.gov.in/ uploading their Aadhaar number and bank account details along with their educational certificates, officials explained.

Apart from the scheme, the government has also set up the Advocates Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore for advocates under the chairmanship of the Advocate General, Secretaries of Law and Finance as its members. So far, the trust has provided financial assistance of Rs 25 crore by extending loans, Group Mediclaim Policy and other necessities of advocates.

Eligible advocates seeking assistance from the trust can apply online through sec_law@ap.gov.in or directly to the Law Secretary, the officials added.

