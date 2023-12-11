Declare Cyclone Michaung a national disaster: TDP supremo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that crops worth Rs 10,000 crore in nearly 22 lakh acres have been damaged due to Cyclone Michaung, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to declare the cyclone a national disaster to give the necessary impetus to immediate relief measures and to establish a resilient long-term infrastructure. The declaration of the cyclone a national disaster would instil confidence among the victims, ushering in a united front against the challenges posed by the natural calamity, he felt.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Chief Minister said the cyclone, marked by winds reaching speed of up to 100 km, had caused widespread devastation, claiming six lives, and bringing normal life and livelihood to a standstill across 15 districts in the State.

“The preliminary assessment has indicated extensive damage, with the crop loss recorded in 22 lakh acres, amounting to a staggering Rs 10,000 crore. Additionally, significant loss of cattle, livestock and trees has been reported. The cyclone impact on infrastructure is alarming with approximately 770 km of roads damaged and critical facilities such as drinking water, irrigation, electricity and communication suffering a heavy impairment,” he mentioned and added that two major sectors -- agriculture and fishing -- have been adversely impacted by the cyclone.

“In light of these circumstances and recognising that the impact of the cyclone has not been confined to Andhra Pradesh alone, but has also affected the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, I request the Prime Minister to declare Cyclone Michaung a national disaster,” Naidu said.

Further, to comprehensively address the situation, he also urged the PM to dispatch a team from the Government of India to assess the extent of the damage inflicted by the cyclone in the State. As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh inspected the paddy fields, which were damaged due to Cyclone Michaung, at Ontimamidi village in Tuni Assembly segment on Sunday.

During an interaction with farmers on the 218th day of his padayatra, Lokesh alleged that no government official visited the damaged paddy fields to assess the crop loss even one week after the cyclone hit the State. He promised to implement the crop insurance scheme in a full-fledged manner once the TDP returns to power in the State.

