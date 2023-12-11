Guntur set to be cynosure of all eyes in ensuing elections

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid the capital conundrum in the State, all eyes are on the erstwhile undivided Guntur in the ensuing Assembly elections, as winning a majority of the seats in the district will give weight to the individual stand of the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP on Amaravati.

After storming to power in 2019, the YSRC government came up with the idea of decentralisation with executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool, and legislative capital at Amaravati. However, the TDP is strongly rooted in continuing Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.

The YSRC won six out of the seven Assembly constituencies in the reorganised Guntur district, including Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Ponnur, Tenali, Prathipadu and Guntur East in the 2019 elections, while the TDP got only Guntur West. While the YSRC is aiming to make a clean sweep as part of its ‘Mission 175’ in the next elections, the TDP is determined to regain its lost glory in the district.

With the YSRC bringing forth decentralisation, the political scenario is expected to change and the TDP is hoping to take advantage of it to regain its lost glory. The appointment of former MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad as YSRC coordinator for Tadikonda, from where he won as an MLA in the 2004 and 2009 elections, and later as the district in charge resulted in a conflict in the party as local MLA U Sridevi expressed her dissent openly. She was suspended later from the YSRC for cross-voting in the MLC elections in March 2023. However, the TDP seems to be not in a position to take advantage of it due to lack of a strong leader.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy’s victory against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in the last election gave a big boost to the YSRC in the region. Alla has been actively participating in the YSRC’s mass outreach programmes in the constituency to gain further strength.

The entry of Ganji Chiranjeevi, a strong leader from the weavers’ community, into the YSRC fold, came as a big jolt to the TDP, marring its winning prospects in the region. Amid speculation that Lokesh will contest from Mangalagiri again in the next elections, his Yuva Galam Padayatra evoked a good response in the segment and gave a much-needed boost to the TDP cadre.

While the YSRC is confident that the capital issue will not impair its election prospects in the Guntur district, the TDP is banking on anti-incumbency to gain ground in the capital region. However, both the YSRC and the TDP are leaving no stone unturned to win a majority of seats in the capital region.

