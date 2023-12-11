School teacher attempts suicide in Andhra's Anantapur, holds CM Jagan responsible 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A government school teacher allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Chinna Mushturu village in Uravakonda Mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday. The teacher, who consumed pesticide in an agriculture field at Konapuram near Penna Ahobilam, was identified as Mallesh, an SGT at Mandal Parishad School in Palthur of Vidapakallu mandal.

Having learnt about it, his family members rushed him to Uravakonda hospital and later he was shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Before his suicide attempt, Mallesh posted a five-page suicide note on his WhatsApp account, in which he allegedly held Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for his death. He demanded the abolition of CPS and implementation of the old pension scheme, besides payment of salaries on the first of every month. Teachers and people’s association leaders visited the hospital to express their solidarity with him.

Leaders of the ruling party also visited the hospital to ‘ask’ him to remove the suicide note from his WhatsApp post.It is learnt that his wife is working as a nurse in the government hospital. He reportedly made the suicide attempt unable to repay loans taken from loan apps.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930,

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

