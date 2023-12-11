Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three Vijayanagara-era temples identified in Sathya Sai district in Andhra

Another Vishnu temple was found in a completely dilapidated state in Kondapuram, 9 km from Gorantla.

Published: 11th December 2023

Vijayanagara Temple

Vijayanagara Temple near Mallela village. Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Three Vijayanagara-era temples were spotted in the agricultural fields near Mallela and Kondapuram villages in Gorantla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

In a statement issued on Sunday, historian MyNaa Swamy explained that Siva and Vishnu temples were spotted near Mallela village, 8 km from Gorantla. Another Vishnu temple was found in a completely dilapidated state in Kondapuram, 9 km from Gorantla.

Historian MyNaa Swamy is showing the inscription of Venkatapathi Devarayalu-2 dated 1638 AD. (Photo | Express)

Based on the architecture, MyNaa Swamy, said the three temples belong to the Vijayanagara period and added that a big hero stone was also unearthed from under a tree on the eastern side of Kondapuram.

An inscription on a hero stone by Vijayanagara emperor Sadasivaraya (1543 CE) in Kondapuram highlighted the donation of land to the Chennakesava temple at Penukonda. After analysing the inscription written in Kannada, the historian said, Nayankara activist Dalavai Krishnanappa Nayaka donated the village of Chernur in 1543 CE.

Vishnu temple at Kondapuram. (Inset) The Palm-leaf manuscript written by Sri Krishna Devaraya in Kadapa. (Photo | Express)

TAGS
Vijayanagara era temples Gorantla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district historian MyNaa Swamy

