Home States Andhra Pradesh

UGC grants autonomous status to Sri Venkateswara Arts College for 10 years

The college if empowered to decide on various aspects, implementation of advanced course techniques, utilisation of memory enhancement methods, and the promotion of campus selections.

Published: 11th December 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Venkateswara Arts College

Sri Venkateswara Arts College (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted a 10-year autonomous status to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College (SVAC). This prestigious institution, with a history spanning seven and a half decades, now has the authority to make independent decisions for its development. This includes choices related to teaching methods, examination process, syllabus adjustments to address global challenges and more.  

The college is empowered to decide on various aspects, implementation of advanced course techniques, utilisation of memory enhancement methods, and the promotion of campus selections. Established in 1945 by then TTD board chairman Diwan Raghunath Reddy, the college initially catered to the education needs of the economically disadvantaged in Rayalaseema districts, starting with a modest enrolment of 80 students. Over the years, it has grown to accommodate 2,735 students and received NAAC recognition on September 13, 2022.

Noteworthy achievements include rankings in quality management systems (ISO 9001:2015), environmental management systems, and obtaining ISO certifications. The college hosts various wings, units, and centres, such as the NCC units, NSS units, academic council, science club, Ambedkar Regional Study Centre, and Indira Gandhi National Open University Study Centre.

The College is owned and managed by the TTD Trust Board. As of now, the TTD, the State government and the Department of Collegiate Education decide the policies for the organisation and management of the colleges.TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy commended JEO Sada Bhargavi, DEO Bhaskar Reddy, Principal Narayanamma and others for their remarkable efforts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Venkateswara Arts College 10-year autonomous status University Grants Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp