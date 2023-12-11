UGC grants autonomous status to Sri Venkateswara Arts College for 10 years

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted a 10-year autonomous status to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College (SVAC). This prestigious institution, with a history spanning seven and a half decades, now has the authority to make independent decisions for its development. This includes choices related to teaching methods, examination process, syllabus adjustments to address global challenges and more.

The college is empowered to decide on various aspects, implementation of advanced course techniques, utilisation of memory enhancement methods, and the promotion of campus selections. Established in 1945 by then TTD board chairman Diwan Raghunath Reddy, the college initially catered to the education needs of the economically disadvantaged in Rayalaseema districts, starting with a modest enrolment of 80 students. Over the years, it has grown to accommodate 2,735 students and received NAAC recognition on September 13, 2022.

Noteworthy achievements include rankings in quality management systems (ISO 9001:2015), environmental management systems, and obtaining ISO certifications. The college hosts various wings, units, and centres, such as the NCC units, NSS units, academic council, science club, Ambedkar Regional Study Centre, and Indira Gandhi National Open University Study Centre.

The College is owned and managed by the TTD Trust Board. As of now, the TTD, the State government and the Department of Collegiate Education decide the policies for the organisation and management of the colleges.TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy commended JEO Sada Bhargavi, DEO Bhaskar Reddy, Principal Narayanamma and others for their remarkable efforts.

