YSR Congress' Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress' Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy tendered his resignation on Monday. He gave up his party membership as well.

The two-time MLA was reportedly unhappy with the party leadership ignoring him over the past few months. He handed over his resignation to the Speaker (Officer on Special Duty) Satyanarayana Reddy due to the absence of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was elected as MLA for the first time in 2014 and again in 2019.

In 2019, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh entered the fray from Mangalagiri and lost the election by a margin of more than 9,000 votes margin to Ramakrishna Reddy. It was widely speculated that he would be inducted into the Cabinet by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the campaign before the 2019 elections, publicly announced that Ramakrishna Reddy would be made a minister in his Cabinet if the people of Mangalagiri elect him. Ramakrishna Reddy, however, was not inducted into the CM's Cabinet. His hopes of getting a berth in the reshuffle too were dashed as he was not considered.

Since then, Ramakrishna Reddy has been unhappy with the party leadership and distanced himself from the party activities.

On the other hand, his brother Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy was nominated to the Rajya Sabha and was also made the party coordinator for the Guntur and Krishna districts.



Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, Ramakrishna Reddy said, "I worked honestly and served the people of Mangalagiri. I thank Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity given to me. I am resigning due to personal reasons."

“Though it is painful, it is necessary to take a harsh decision,” Reddy said.



It is learnt that the party has decided to field a BC candidate from the Mangalagiri Assembly segment in the 2024 elections. Mangalagiri has a considerable presence of weaver communities and the party has reportedly narrowed down their choice to Ganji Chiranjeevi to contest the seat which did not go well with Ramakrishna Reddy.

