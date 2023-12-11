YSRC, TDP step up campaign to reach out to people in Kadapa

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The political heat in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district is on the rise as both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP have started organising mass outreach programmes in a big way. Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, taken out by the YSRC to highlight the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s achievements and social empowerment initiatives, has covered Proddatur, Kadapa and Mydukur Assembly constituencies.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha, Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, and several YSRC leaders took part in the yatra. On Sunday, Kamalapuram MLA C Ravindranath Reddy held the yatra at Kondapeta Bridge in Chennuru on a grand note. The YSRC had mobilised people in a big way to ensure the success of the yatra.

The ruling YSRC leaders highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for the past four-and-a-half years to win the people’s trust. As part of the YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’, the ruling party leaders are confident of making a clean sweep in the district in the ensuing elections by winning all the 10 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

On the other hand, the TDP has also intensified its efforts to reach out to the people by organising a series of meetings with leaders from different communities. The TDP has started highlighting its mini-manifesto to win the people’s confidence. TDP leaders Nimmala Kistappa and NMD Farooq have intensified their campaign to attract the attention of BCs and minorities.

TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy exuded confidence in winning the maximum number of seats in the district in the ensuing elections as the people are vexed with the YSRC government, which failed to ensure the development of Kadapa in the last four-and-a-half years.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: The political heat in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district is on the rise as both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP have started organising mass outreach programmes in a big way. Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, taken out by the YSRC to highlight the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s achievements and social empowerment initiatives, has covered Proddatur, Kadapa and Mydukur Assembly constituencies. Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha, Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, and several YSRC leaders took part in the yatra. On Sunday, Kamalapuram MLA C Ravindranath Reddy held the yatra at Kondapeta Bridge in Chennuru on a grand note. The YSRC had mobilised people in a big way to ensure the success of the yatra. The ruling YSRC leaders highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for the past four-and-a-half years to win the people’s trust. As part of the YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’, the ruling party leaders are confident of making a clean sweep in the district in the ensuing elections by winning all the 10 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the other hand, the TDP has also intensified its efforts to reach out to the people by organising a series of meetings with leaders from different communities. The TDP has started highlighting its mini-manifesto to win the people’s confidence. TDP leaders Nimmala Kistappa and NMD Farooq have intensified their campaign to attract the attention of BCs and minorities. TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy exuded confidence in winning the maximum number of seats in the district in the ensuing elections as the people are vexed with the YSRC government, which failed to ensure the development of Kadapa in the last four-and-a-half years. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp